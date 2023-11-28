Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

Giving sensory sensitive children holiday joy

Mother shares how a sensory friendly Santa event is helping to bring joy to her child
Mother shares how a sensory friendly Santa event is helping to bring joy to her child
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The holidays can be a difficult and overwhelming time for children with sensory sensitivities. For so many parents and their children, they just want opportunities to experience the magic of the holiday season.

That’s why Madison Behavior Therapy at WellStone and KultureCity are coming together to bring the community a sensory friendly Santa experience.

This is an appointment only event on Saturday, December 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Church of the Nativity. To register, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.