Giving sensory sensitive children holiday joy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The holidays can be a difficult and overwhelming time for children with sensory sensitivities. For so many parents and their children, they just want opportunities to experience the magic of the holiday season.

That’s why Madison Behavior Therapy at WellStone and KultureCity are coming together to bring the community a sensory friendly Santa experience.

This is an appointment only event on Saturday, December 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Church of the Nativity. To register, click here.

