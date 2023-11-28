Deals
Thankful for Pets

Finding the balance between working from home and motherhood

Jayda Martin talks personal experience and shares advice for other moms
Jayda Martin talks her experience and gives some tips for working moms
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s an issue that seems to have no true solution, but one mom is learning to make the most of it. Working from home during her season of motherhood, Jayda Martin is finding ways to be present for her children while allowing herself to chase your dreams.

She says we can “work less, make more, and be mom most.”

To work with Jayda, you can explore her mentorship opportunities here. You can also follow her on Instagram to see more mama content and advice.

