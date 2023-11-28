Experience the magic of Christmas at the Rocket City Christmas Light Show

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With over a mile and a half of nearly 1 million show-stopping Christmas lights, the Rocket City Christmas Light Show at Toyota Field is truly the best spot in town to celebrate the season.

With so many light displays in North Alabama, you might ask what makes this one so special. Lucky for you, our friend Ricky gave us a drive-thru tour to tell us all about it.

The lights are fully synchronized to the Christmas music on 95.5 FM, making the experience that much more magical. Each year the stadium has constructed the display based on a theme and this year it’s “Saint Nick’s Favorite Tales.”

This is not just your regular, run-of-the-mill light display...there just so happens to be a Winter Wonderland inside the Trash Panda’s stadium. After you drive through the route, you can park, and go inside to see even more jaw-dropping magic. Kids can say hello to Santa, meet the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman, and of course Sprocket and so more. So, you do not want to skip out on this (character availability is subject to change night-to-night).

While you’re over at Toyota Field, grab your Christmas tree from the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation Christmas Tree Sale. Proceeds from the sales will directly benefit a rotating group of local Non-Profit Organizations and the Trash Pandas Foundation. Click here to purchase your tree online.

The Light Show is open nightly from 5-9 p.m. and the Winter Wonderland is open on select dates through Christmas Eve.

To grab tickets, learn more about the displays and available characters, and find a route map, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.