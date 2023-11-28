Deals
Etowah Co. Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after single-engine plane crash in Attalla

Explosion captured on camera of deadly plane crash in Etowah County
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are working to investigate a deadly single-engine plane crash in Attalla, according to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Etowah Co. Sheriff’s Office along with the Gadsden Fire Department and Attalla Police were called to the scene of a small plane crash around 6 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of an explosion.

When officials arrived at the crash site, on a hill between Lemons Hollow Rd. and Rock Hollow Cut Off Rd. in unincorporated Etowah Co., they worked to clear a path through the woods and fight the fire resulting from the plane crash.


Officials say they believe that the pilot was the only person on board the plane, described as a Piper Saratoga, a six-seat airplane. The pilot is the only confirmed fatality, and officials say they will identify the victim after notifying the family.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are arriving early Tuesday morning to continue the investigation into what caused the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

