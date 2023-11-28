Condado Tacos to open location in Huntsville in December

Deals
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Condado Tacos is planning to open its second location in Alabama - and first in Huntsville - next month.

The chain will open at 401 Williams Avenue SW on Thursday, December 7.

The restaurant space will include 3,850 square feet and seats 155, including 104 in the dining room, 15 at the bar, and 36 on an outdoor patio.

The other Condado Tacos location in Alabama is located in Birmingham.

“We are thrilled to bring our innovative tacos and margs to Huntsville and continue our growth and expansion throughout Alabama,” said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President and Chief Executive Officer.

A menu can be viewed here.

