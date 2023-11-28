Avoid area of Bowers Rd., Powell Rd. due to overturned 18-wheeler

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Motorists are urged to find another route around Bowers Road and Powell Road in Madison County due to an overturned 18-wheeler on the roadway.

Officials with the City of Madison say to avoid the area for the next several hours.

It is unknown how long the roadway will be closed.

