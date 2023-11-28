Another Frigidly Cold Start This Morning

Wake-up temperatures this morning are ranging in the mid and upper 20s, but when you factor in the wind chill it feels more like the low 20s, so make sure you are dressing in multiple layers before you head out the door! Expect plenty of sun through your mid to late morning hours and into the afternoon today, but despite the sun, high temperatures will remain chilly with most locations struggling to make it out of the 40s. Another clear and cold night will be underway this evening with overnight lows falling quickly into the mid 20s. Some areas of frost will be likely Wednesday morning, so allow yourself some extra time in case you have to scrape any ice off your windshield.

Temperatures will start warming back to seasonal averages on Wednesday afternoon under sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. This will likely be the best day of the work and school week, so take advantage of it! Expect increasing clouds and mild conditions to continue into Thursday with rain chances increasing late in the day.

A 48 First Alert is in effect Thursday night and into Friday for the threat of locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds as our next storm system approaches the region. We likely will not see any severe storms, but rainfall amounts could be anywhere from one to two inches and this could affect your travel plans as we head into the weekend. Expect a break from the wet weather late Friday into Saturday with another round of rain likely late Saturday into Sunday.

