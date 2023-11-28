Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

7-year-old to host gingerbread house contest in Athens

The contest is set to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Athens Activity Center.
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 7-year-old girl in Limestone County is going above and beyond this holiday season, organizing her very own community event.

Ella Lovvorn of Elkmont met with Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks earlier this year and pitched the idea of a gingerbread house contest to him.

Just like that the first ever “Ella the Elf Gingerbread House Contest” is set to happen on Saturday.

Lovvorn says she’s going to play a special role once the event starts.

When asked if she was going to enter the contest she said: “No. I’m the judge.”

Lovvorn is ecstatic to be a judge as she loves gingerbread.

“I’m going to get to taste it which will be yummy because i love ginger bread,” she said.

The contest is set to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Athens Activity Center. The entry fee is the donation of one un-wrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

Entry forms are available at High Cotton Arts in Athens.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF First Alert
First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain & strong winds tonight

Latest News

7-year-old to host gingerbread house contest in Athens
7-year-old to host gingerbread house contest in Athens
Law enforcement officials give tips on how to best avoid porch pirates
Kelly Kazek shares how the director of "A Christmas Story" has an Alabama history
How a classic Christmas movie has ties to Alabama
Mother shares how a sensory friendly Santa event is helping to bring joy to her child
Sensory Friendly opportunity to meet Santa