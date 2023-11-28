7-year-old to host gingerbread house contest in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 7-year-old girl in Limestone County is going above and beyond this holiday season, organizing her very own community event.

Ella Lovvorn of Elkmont met with Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks earlier this year and pitched the idea of a gingerbread house contest to him.

Just like that the first ever “Ella the Elf Gingerbread House Contest” is set to happen on Saturday.

Lovvorn says she’s going to play a special role once the event starts.

When asked if she was going to enter the contest she said: “No. I’m the judge.”

Lovvorn is ecstatic to be a judge as she loves gingerbread.

“I’m going to get to taste it which will be yummy because i love ginger bread,” she said.

The contest is set to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Athens Activity Center. The entry fee is the donation of one un-wrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

Entry forms are available at High Cotton Arts in Athens.

