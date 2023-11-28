31st Annual Can-A-Thon to help food bank prepare for influx of families in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News is joining forces with the Food Bank of North Alabama (FBNA) to feed families in the Tennessee Valley with the 31st annual Can-A-Thon.

FBNA CEO Shirley Schofield says the Can-A-Thon came at the perfect time because they are in need of donations.

She says her organization needs double the donations compared to last year because the need is higher than ever. The food is leaving with hungry families almost as quickly as its coming in.

Schofield says they feed a variety of families, approximately 70% of her clients work full time.

“I think right now what a lot of us are seeing is a very high cost of food when you go to the grocery store,” Schofield said. “There’s a lot of cost of transportation and also housing has gone up tremendously everyone’s rent or mortgages. So, I think its the perfect storm of expenses that people are seeing right now.”

You can donate canned food, packaged items and diapers to most Wal-Marts in north Alabama but you can also donate your time.

Diedra Bigham has been volunteering with FBNA every week for the past four years and she would love to see more people volunteer..

“We’re going to have tons and tons of cans and dry goods that are gonna need to be sorted and inspected and boxed up to be distributed to the community,” Bigham said. “This is a great place. We always have fun here. It’s a mindset to just come and have a good time and know that you are making a difference in your community.”

Volunteers are welcome to help at the warehouse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. It’s located at 2000 Vernon Ave., Huntsville, AL.

