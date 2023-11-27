Wind Chills in the 20s Monday Morning

Showers have gradually ended late this afternoon across the Valley but expect some pockets of drizzle to remain possible into the evening hours. With mostly cloudy skies and rain chances, temperatures have trended cooler today with highs only reaching the low and mid 50s. Clouds will gradually clear through the overnight hours with much colder air rushing into the area. Morning lows on Monday will be near and below freezing for several locations with wind chills in the low 20s, so bundle up for your early morning commute!

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will remain chilly into the afternoon with highs struggling to make it out of the 40s. With breezy winds out of the northwest, it will feel even colder at times. Expect clear skies and cold temperatures into the evening hours with overnight lows plummeting into the mid and upper 20s. Wind chills could make it even feel like the teens Tuesday morning, so several layers will still be needed!

Tuesday will be another sunny and chilly day with high temperatures staying well below average in the upper 40s. Overnight lows heading into Wednesday morning will be frigid again in the mid and upper 20s, so keep the winter coat handy. The good news is that this cold snap will likely be short-lived with a steady warming trend through the rest of your work and school week. Expect afternoon highs to trend closer to normal in the low 60s by Thursday. Models continue to show a soggy setup beginning by Friday and continuing into your next upcoming weekend.

