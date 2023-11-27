TVA grants $1.5M to nearly 70 schools in Alabama for STEM projects

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Authority awarded $1.5 million in grants to educators in public schools to develop science, technology, engineering, and math education projects across the Tennessee Valley region.

TVA Officials said the STEM classroom program will be operated with the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network. Grants up to $5,000 were awarded in a competitive process, with preference to schools that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic development, and community problem-solving.

The grants are awarded to meet the diverse needs within the local communities.

The program received a total of 715 grant applications this year, and 343 were selected for funding. 69 schools in Alabama were selected for the grants.

The following schools were grant recipients in Alabama:

Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School

Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE)

Albertville Intermediate School

Albertville Primary School

Arab High School

Ardmore High School

Athens Intermediate School/All Athens City Elementary Schools

Athens Renaissance School

Boaz City School System - Boaz Intermediate School

Bridgeport Elementary School

Brindlee Mountain Primary School

Caldwell Elementary School

Central School

Columbia Elementary School

Columbia High School

Creekside Primary School

Cullman City Primary School

Deshler Middle School

Discovery Middle School

East Elementary

East Lawrence High School

F. E. Burleson Elementary School

Fairview Middle School

Forest Hills Elementary School

Good Hope Middle School

Guntersville High School

Harlan Elementary School

Hartselle High School

Hartselle Junior High School

Hazel Green High School

HEART Academy at Julian Newman

Heritage Elementary

Highland Park Elementary School

Holy Family School

Horizon Elementary School

Howell Graves Preschool

Huntsville Junior High School

Journey Middle School

Katie Duncan Smith DAR Middle School

Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy

Kilby Laboratory School

Lauderdale County High School

Lawrence County Career Technical Center

Lawrence County Schools

Leighton Elementary School

Leon Sheffield Elementary School

Limestone --Blue Springs

Mae C. Jemison High School

McBride Elementary

McDonnell Elementary

Meek High School

Meridianville Middle School

Mill Creek Elementary

Rainbow Elementary School

Riverhill School

Robert D Sloman Primary School

Rolling Hills Elementary School

Scottsboro Junior High

Sheffield Junior High School

SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary

Sparkman 9th Grade School

Stevenson Elementary School

Virgil I. Grissom High

Waterloo High School

West Limestone High School

West Point High School

Whitesburg Christian Academy

Whitesburg Middle School

Wilson School

