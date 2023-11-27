Sunny Skies & Chilly Temperatures This Afternoon

After a frigidly cold start to the day, temperatures have stayed chilly this afternoon despite the sun with highs stuck in the 40s. When you factor in a few breezes out of the northwest, it will feel even colder at times, so be sure and keep the winter coat close by! Skies will remain clear into the evening hours and this will be the coldest night of your work and school week with morning lows on Tuesday ranging in the mid and upper 20s. Wind chills could be potentially as low as the teens, so dress in multiple layers before you head out the door for your early morning commute.

Tuesday will feature more sunny skies and chilly temperatures with afternoon highs staying well below normal in the upper 40s. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with morning lows plunging back into the mid and upper 20s. There is the possibility of freezing fog developing through the early morning hours on Wednesday and this could create some slick spots on the roadways, so drive slowly and stay cautious.

Plan on a gradual warm up beginning Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures climbing back near normal in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll stay dry and mild into Thursday, but rain chances return to round out your week on Friday. This soggy pattern will likely carry over into your upcoming weekend making for quite a wet start to the month of December.

