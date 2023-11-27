Soon-to-be ‘Super-Mom’ fills her buck tag

GRASSY BUTTE, N.D. (KFYR) - Talk about super mom.

Casie Biberdorf filled her buck tag near Grassy Butte last weekend.

What makes this hunting trip so special: Biberdorf is eight months pregnant.

But she wasn’t letting that keep her from filling her tag. Biberdorf says she’s been waiting for four years to get drawn for a tag, so she was determined to take full advantage this year. When she spotted this deer, she knew that was the one she wanted to get.

“We knew this deer was down there,” the Rolette woman recalled. “So, we were just kind of looking for him. But once we came upon him, I got my opportunity to shoot and so, I did. That was exciting.”

Biberdorf shot the buck in one shot from about a hundred yards out.

Michael, Casie and Esmae Biberdorf show off the buck Casie tagged (Photos courtesy: Casie Biberdorf)

She says the best part was spending time with her family, including her dad, brother, nephew, godfather, husband and seven-year-old daughter.

As for the baby, he’s due on December 22. Biberdorf says they don’t have a name picked out yet, but Hunter might have to be in the running.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.