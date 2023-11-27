Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a two vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South in Madison Co.

Don Webster with HEMSI says four people were involved in the wreck. Webster says one person was killed in the wreck, one other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the other two were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Motorists around the area should expect delays on the roadway.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF First Alert
First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain & strong winds tonight

Latest News

A woman was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury after she allegedly stole from a woman...
Florence police arrest home healthcare worker accused of stealing from patient
Toledo police lights
Huntsville woman killed in Kentucky, officials still searching for suspect
Scene on Highway 31
Scene all clear in search for wanted suspect in Falkville
The city of Florence is adding a new addition to its Sportsplex. The Sportsplex pod will...
‘It will help us tremendously’: Florence breaks ground on Sportsplex additions