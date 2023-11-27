One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a two vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South in Madison Co.

Don Webster with HEMSI says four people were involved in the wreck. Webster says one person was killed in the wreck, one other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the other two were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Motorists around the area should expect delays on the roadway.

