Scene all clear in search for wanted suspect in Falkville

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Walker County Sheriff’s Office were searching for a suspect in Falkville.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they were searching for a wanted subject at a residence in the 3500 block of Highway 31.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Mike Swafford says the scene is now clear and no arrests were made.

It is unknown what the person was wanted for at this time.

