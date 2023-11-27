Deals
Thankful for Pets

‘It will help us tremendously’: Florence breaks ground on Sportsplex additions

The $7 million project is slated to be completed in 2024
The city of Florence is adding a new addition to its Sportsplex. The Sportsplex pod will include five new all-turf fields.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Florence is adding a new addition to its Sportsplex.

The Sportsplex pod will include five new all-turf fields.

The $7 million project is set to be completed by June 24 of next year.

By then the sportsplex will have new softball and baseball fields.

The addition that has most of the parks and recreation officials excited is what they are calling the “Field of Dreams.”

Athletic Director of Florence City Parks and Recreation Randy Burns says the field will be an all-inclusive field for children with disabilities.

Burns says this new addition will help the city grow.

“It will help us tremendously with tournaments. Our league, our regular season league, has grown so much we need more fields and everything so we’re very excited about this day,” Burns said. “Looking forward to opening it in 2024.”

The Sportsplex is set to host a huge tournament a month after the project is finished.

