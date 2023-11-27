Huntsville woman killed in Kentucky, officials still searching for suspect

OWENSBORO, KY. (WAFF) - Authorities in Kentucky have confirmed that a Huntsville woman was killed in Owensboro the day before Thanksgiving.

Officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to a home on Orchard St. in reference to a shooting at 8 p.m. on Nov. 22.

When officers arrived they found a 40-year-old woman deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

The scene was processed by the department’s Evidence Collection Unit. This is an ongoing investigation and officials believe it to be an isolated incident.

The Daviess County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Stephanie Green of Huntsville, Alabama.

At this time a suspect has not been arrested or identified. This story will be updated once there is more information.

The Owensboro Police Department asks that anyone who may have information or security camera footage regarding the incident contact the Owensboro Police department at (270)687-8888 or submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (270)687-8484.

