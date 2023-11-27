Deals
Thankful for Pets

HEMSI responding to Highway 431 wreck

Police LIghts
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is currently responding to a wreck on Highway 431 South in Madison County. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster says the wreck involved at least four patients.

Motorists around the area should expect delays on the roadway.

