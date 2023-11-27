HEMSI responding to Highway 431 wreck

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is currently responding to a wreck on Highway 431 South in Madison County. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster says the wreck involved at least four patients.

Motorists around the area should expect delays on the roadway.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.