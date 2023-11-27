Florence police arrest home healthcare worker accused of stealing from patient

LAUDERDALE COUNTY Ala. (WAFF) -A woman was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury after she allegedly stole from a woman she was supposed to be caring for.

Kelli Pitts was arrested on November 23 for two counts of possession of a forged instrument and two counts of theft of property in the third degree.

Police said the indictment stemmed from a 2022 incident where Pitts was working with a home healthcare company and was assigned to assist in caring for another woman.

According to police, the woman’s husband noticed their checkbook had been manipulated, and his bank asked him if he approved a $2,900 check.

The case was sent to a Lauderdale County grand jury after further investigation.

Pitts is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond.

