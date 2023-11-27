Cold temps with plenty of sunshine to kick off the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, cold! Temps in the 30s this morning, feels-like the 20s with a breeze and temperatures will only warm into the 40s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine, but cold. Tonight, clear and brrrrrr. Temps tumble into the 20s. Tuesday, more sun and cold. Temps in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Another cold night Tuesday night with temps dipping into the 20s.

Wednesday morning may need to do a little scraping of the windshield to start the day with a cold start to the day, but milder during the afternoon. Temps in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Thursday, sunny and nice! Around 60 degrees. The next chance of rain arrives on Friday and periods of rain will continue for the weekend and into the following week. High temps in the 60s, overnight low temps in the 40s and 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.