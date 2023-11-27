Deals
Thankful for Pets

Big crowd enjoys 256 Cornhole tournament

256 Cornhole holds a regional tournament on Sunday, November 26th
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you thought cornhole was a friendly, leisurely game best suited for backyard picnics and tailgating parties in football stadium parking lots, you need to check out a real-deal tournament.

“It gets really competitive!”. Said Alex Rowell. She was one of hundreds of players at the 256 Cornhole regional tournament Sunday. It was held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles post on 10th Street in Huntsville. Dozens of teams were on hand, trying to walk away with bragging rights and a trophy.

There were players of all ages, with every conceivable play style you can imagine. We saw the traditional underhand toss, the renegade overhand power throw and of course the always unpredictable submarine sidearm sling. There were divisions based on age, gender and experience level, so everyone had a chance to play against opponents on the same level.

Rowell says she started playing two years ago and it’s literally changed the trajectory of her life. “I actually met my husband here!” she told us. “You meet a lot of people here and that’s one of the best parts about it, is the people you hang out with.” Rowell was quick to add that the league could use some more women and encouraged any women who want to try to come to the next tournament.

You can click here to follow 256 Cornhole on Facebook to learn more.

