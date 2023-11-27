Albertville company settles harrassment, retaliation lawsuit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Mueller Co. LLC has agreed to settle claims of sexual harassment and retaliation for three women employed at its plant in Albertville following the May 2023 U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit.

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Mueller Co. LLC and the company that provides cleaning services within Mueller facilities, IH Services, have agreed to pay $150,000 to the three custodians at Mueller’s Albertville fire hydrant manufacturing plant regarding sexual harassment claims announced on Nov. 7.

Three females employed with IH Services at the Albertville plant reported being solicited by male Mueller employees for sex, exposing genitals, and making sexual comments about their bodies and sex lives, according to the lawsuit.

One Mueller employee allegedly also attempted to rape one of the female janitors. After the woman reportedly complained to multiple managers of IH Services and Mueller, IH Services retaliated against two of the women by reducing their hours, making them work overnight shifts while also suspending or terminating them, per the EEOC.

The lawsuit was filed by the EEOC in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama after its Birmingham District office completed an investigation.

The conduct allegedly violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which prohibits an employer from permitting a hostile work environment based on sex and retaliating against those who complain about Title VII violations.

In addition, both companies reportedly will review and update their sexual harassment policies and have them in prominent locations available to all employees. The EEOC said both companies will also provide annual training for policies related to sexual harassment and retaliation under Title VII for management and employees.

“Under Title VII, employers must provide a workplace free from severe or pervasive sexual harassment,” said EEOC Birmingham District Director Bradley Anderson. “Companies like Mueller do not get a free pass when its employees harass individuals who are employed by another company. Likewise, employers like IH Services are liable for sex harassment of their employees even when the harasser is not its employee.”

Marsha Rucker, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Birmingham District said the following regarding the settlement:

“The EEOC is committed to protecting workers from sexual harassment and retaliation for complaining about sexual harassment, even when that harassment takes place at another employer’s worksite. The EEOC will aggressively pursue remedies for victims of sexual harassment in the workplace and those whom employers retaliate against for exercising their rights under Title VII.”

