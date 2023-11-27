Absentee ballots open for Senate District 9 Special Primary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications for absentee voting are now being accepted for the Senate District 9 Special Primary Election on January 9, 2024. The special election is to replace former Senator Clay Scofield.

Senate District 9 represents portions of Blount, Madison and Marshall Counties.

The Madison County Circuit Court said voters may request a ballot by presenting a photo ID such as a driver’s license, state ID, or passport.

Voters have the option to either mail in their ballot or vote in person at the absentee office located at the Madison County Service Center during the hours of 8:30 a.m. through 4:45 p.m.

The last day to request a ballot by mail for this election is January 2, 2024, or in person by January 4. 2024.

Applications are available by clicking here.

Officials say there is no provision for early voting in Alabama. Qualified voters may vote through an absentee ballot by mail or in person by meeting one of the following requirements:

Expected to be out of the county on election day

Is physically incapacitated and not able to vote in person on election day

Unable to access the assigned polling place due to a neurological, musculoskeletal, respiratory (including speech organs), cardiovascular, or other life-altering disorder that affects the ability to perform manual tasks, stand for any length of time, walk unassisted, see, hear, or speak AND either an elderly voter aged 65 or older; or is a voter with a disability

Works a shift, ten (10) hours or more, that coincides with polling hours

Is a student at an educational institution located outside the county of permanent residence

Is a member of, or a spouse or dependent of, a member of the Armed Forces of the United States or a U.S. citizen living outside the United States qualified to vote absentee pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, 52 U.S.C. § 20302

Is an election officer at a polling place that is not their regular polling place.

Is a caregiver for a family member to the second degree of kinship by affinity or consanguinity and the family member is confined to his or her home

Is currently incarcerated in prison or jail and has not been convicted of a felony involving moral turpitude

The law requires that election officials only take applications and give ballots to the voter in person.

Multiple voter applications cannot be mailed in the same envelope, even if from the same address.

For ballots to be counted they must be hand-delivered to the absentee election manager by close of business day on Monday, January 8, 2024, or if returned by mail the ballots must be received by noon on election day of January 9, 2024.

Voter registration and address updates must be completed with the Board of Registrars by December 25, 2023 for this election.

