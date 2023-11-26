Scattered showers today. Sunny & cold early week.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, mostly cloudy with scattered showers between 9 A.M. and 4 P.M. Temps in the 50s. Clearing tonight will help us get a good look at the Beaver Full Moon. Temps around 40 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday, sunny and cold. High temps in the 40s, low temps in the 20s. Wednesday and Thursday, sunny and not as cold. High temps in the 50s, low temps in the 30s.

A chance of rain Friday and for next weekend. High temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees, overnight lows in the 40s.

