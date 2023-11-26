Runners make their mark for Huntsville Track Club’s Ditto Landing 10K

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The dreary, windy weather didn’t stop runners from taking to the pavement for a good cause at the Ditto Landing 10K road race on Sunday.

This race is one of Huntsville Track Club’s big yearly events that helps to raise money for the track club’s Harold & Louise Tinsley Scholarship Fund.

Lots of people of all ages laced up their sneakers for the event that happens every Thanksgiving weekend along the Tennessee River.

You ask any runner and the weather is always going to be a factor in some way. But for this race, temperatures could not have been better with breezy conditions to push runners along.

Andrew Evans, a Huntsville Track Club member, said the Ditto Landing 10K is a great race after Thanksgiving to get a challenging workout in preparation for the week ahead.

“I like this race because [we eat] two or three Thanksgiving dinners, then we come out here,” Evans said. “And get a good hard workout in before we go back to work this week.”

Evans also said the Huntsville Track Club has been huge in his training plan by getting him more active with at least one race to run every month.

“You turn 30, work a desk job and you’re out of shape all of a sudden,” Evans said. “These races are a way to get them on your calendar — it keeps you training throughout the year.”

For people interested in learning more about the HTC and getting started today, click here.

