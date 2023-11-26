No. 8 Alabama pulls out thrilling fourth quarter victory over Auburn in Iron Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) - The 88th edition of the Iron Bowl carried on its reputation of one of college football’s most intense rivalries, as Alabama won their fourth straight in the series in thrilling fashion, by a final of 27-24.

A tight game throughout. At halftime, the Tide led by a field goal.

Auburn found a spark late in the third quarter with a 27-yard dime from Payton Thorne to Ja’Varrius Johnson to give the Tigers their first lead of the ballgame. They’d extend the lead further in the fourth quarter with a field goal by Fort Payne native, Alex McPherson.

However, in an all-or-nothing moment, Jalen Milroe connects with Isaiah Bond on 4th and 31 to secure the game-winning touchdown. A play the team practices every Friday called Gravedigger.

“Well they’ve come a long way and believe it or not we practice that play when we do walk through special situations,” said head coach Nick Saban. “Everybody runs various routes right into the end zone. And Jalen made a great throw.”

Saban said the connection between Milroe and Bond was something that is worked on every week.

“You know IB (Isaiah Bond) made a great position where there was room to throw it,” Saban continued. “He came back out and Jalen threw it back out. It was a great catch, a great throw, but it is an actual play that we work on.”

Alabama won their fourth straight Iron Bowl for the first time since the Bear Bryant era.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.