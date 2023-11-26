Deals
Thankful for Pets

Man injured after Saturday night shooting in Decatur

Police tape generic
Police tape generic(WCJB)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in the hospital after a Saturday night shooting in Decatur.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident happened around 9:10 p.m. with officers responding to the 2700 block of Ashville Dr. SW for a shots fired call.

Police said after they were on scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was then transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no other information available at this time.

Decatur Police says the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

