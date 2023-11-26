Deals
Iron Bowl Saturday brings extra business to local restaurants, bars

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bama fans are riding the high after a miraculous win over Auburn.

The Iron Bowl is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year, and the perfect excuse for family and friends to enjoy a night out on the town.

Business managers like Veronica Garcia of La Esquina Cocina know that, so they try to make sure their restaurant is inviting.

“I feel like we’re a little bit more relaxed, and we do allow our employees to wear their jerseys to work if they like that,” she said. “We always like for everyone to enjoy the big game. So we turn the volume up on the TV so that everybody can hear it as well. That’s a little bit different. Usually, we just have scenic backgrounds playing, but today the game is the big focus.”

However, when you want to get into the mix of rowdy crowds, bars are undefeated locations for some. Especially after a big win.

“The crowd was equal Auburn-Alabama, it was a fun dichotomy in there because everybody was really hype,” said Taylor Suarow, a bar guest at The Martin.

“Oh it was like a roller coaster,” said Parker Threet, another bar guest at the Martin. “It was up and down and left and right, this way and that way, sideways and backwards, you know how it is.”

Auburn fans I spoke to after the game declined an interview for obvious reasons, but there’s no love lost in a rivalry that’ll likely last a lifetime.

“When there is rivalry, there’s some banter, there’s a good energy in the room, it’s what makes football fun,” Suarow said.

