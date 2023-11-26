Huntsville’s Clinton Row draws many to shop local on Small Business Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of people showed out to support and shop locally for small businesses on Saturday, especially in downtown Huntsville at Clinton Row.

Small Business Saturday is between the mecca of shopping of Black Friday and Cyber Monday where the community has an opportunity to check out local products and support locally-owned shops.

The impact of Small Business Saturday was felt by lots of local business owners including Jel Mojana of Mojana Soaps and Ashli Ingram of AM Collective.

Mojana emphasized her soap company would be nothing without the support of local shoppers.

“Everyone is so supportive, not just in Huntsville, but [all] of Alabama and we are so grateful,” Mojana said. “Our family is so grateful, we can’t thank everyone enough. Without you, our dreams are nothing.”

A similar theme was sung by Ashli Ingram, one of the co-founders of AM Collective a shop that specializes in a curated collection of unique vintage finds from clothes to records. She said the community’s interest in helping support local businesses, especially the day following Black Friday is huge for growth for not just her company but others around.

The event took place on Nov. 25 in downtown Huntsville.

“Black Friday has really been an uptick the last couple of years,” Ingram said. “I think people are really mindful about where they spend their money and who they support.”

Encouraging people to be mindful of where they spend their money is a huge opportunity for local places such as Mojana Soaps and AM Collective to gain more interest within the community.

So next time you shop, be sure to check out some locally-owned businesses in the Tennessee Valley. Not only would you be helping a local business, but also learning more about the community.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.