Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

Six Valley teams advance in AHSAA football playoffs

Super 7 Championships set for December 6-8
Madison Academy Running Back Ken Cherry (5) scores a Touchdown against Sylvania in the AHSAAA...
Madison Academy Running Back Ken Cherry (5) scores a Touchdown against Sylvania in the AHSAAA Class 3A Quarterfinals.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The AHSAA State Football playoffs continue.

The state Semifinals are set for Friday December 1st.

Class 5A

Guntersville at Ramsay

Class 4A

Cherokee County at Westminster Christian Academy

Class 3A

Madison Academy At Geraldine

Class 2A

Pisgah at Fyffe

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville

Latest News

Timothy Roberson was arrested on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.
Troy football player suspended following marijuana arrest
After surviving the fight of his life Eli Gold is back in the booth doing what he loves,...
Eli Gold, healthy and back in the booth
The Auburn Tigers defeated the Alabama A&M Men's basketball team 84-54 Tuesday November 21, 2023
Bulldogs fall to Auburn 84-54
The North Alabama Lions Women's basketball team defeated UT Martin 70-63 Tuesday November 21,...
Lions win behind Callins 27