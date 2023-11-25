Six Valley teams advance in AHSAA football playoffs
Super 7 Championships set for December 6-8
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The AHSAA State Football playoffs continue.
The state Semifinals are set for Friday December 1st.
Class 5A
Guntersville at Ramsay
Class 4A
Cherokee County at Westminster Christian Academy
Class 3A
Madison Academy At Geraldine
Class 2A
Pisgah at Fyffe
