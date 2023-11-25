Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

Scattered Showers Return For Your Sunday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been another picture-perfect day to be outdoors with partly sunny skies and high temperatures warming into the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect clouds to start increasing as we head into your evening hours as our next weathermaker approaches from the west. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer ranging in the low and mid 40s.

Clouds will stick with us on Sunday and be sure to grab the rain gear before you head out the door with light scattered showers likely throughout the day. Afternoon highs will trend much cooler with temperatures only reaching the mid and upper 50s. Some drizzle may linger into the evening hours, but most locations will be drying out after sunset. Rainfall totals will be minimal with gradually clearing skies overnight and morning lows on Monday near freezing.

Much colder air will rush into the Valley to kick off your new work and school week with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the 40s on both Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows both nights will be frigid with temperatures plunging into the mid to upper 20s, and wind chills will make it feel more like the teens, so make sure you are bundling up!

Plan on plenty of sunshine and a warming trend through the rest of your week with afternoon highs running closer to normal in the low 60s by Thursday. A wet weather pattern looks to be shaping up as we head into the month of December and for your next upcoming weekend.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened

Latest News

WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
Increasing clouds today, scattered showers expected for Sunday
For today, some sun to start the day with more clouds during the afternoon. Morning temps in...
Increasing clouds today, scattered showers expected for Sunday
48 First Alert Meteorologist Chelsea Aaron provides us with Friday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Friday 10 p.m. weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Mild & Dry Start To Your Weekend | Rain Chances Return Sunday