Scattered Showers Return For Your Sunday

It’s been another picture-perfect day to be outdoors with partly sunny skies and high temperatures warming into the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect clouds to start increasing as we head into your evening hours as our next weathermaker approaches from the west. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer ranging in the low and mid 40s.

Clouds will stick with us on Sunday and be sure to grab the rain gear before you head out the door with light scattered showers likely throughout the day. Afternoon highs will trend much cooler with temperatures only reaching the mid and upper 50s. Some drizzle may linger into the evening hours, but most locations will be drying out after sunset. Rainfall totals will be minimal with gradually clearing skies overnight and morning lows on Monday near freezing.

Much colder air will rush into the Valley to kick off your new work and school week with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the 40s on both Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows both nights will be frigid with temperatures plunging into the mid to upper 20s, and wind chills will make it feel more like the teens, so make sure you are bundling up!

Plan on plenty of sunshine and a warming trend through the rest of your week with afternoon highs running closer to normal in the low 60s by Thursday. A wet weather pattern looks to be shaping up as we head into the month of December and for your next upcoming weekend.

