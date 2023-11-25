Plumbers getting more calls for ‘Brown Friday’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Black Friday is one of the busiest times of the year for plumbers, as they take more calls than normal.

Brett Dickey with Roto-Rooter Plumbing said plumbers in the industry refer to the day as “Brown Friday.”

“With all the cooking, people are throwing things they wouldn’t dump down their drains and garbage disposals,” Dickey said. “They may have family in from out of town, so they may not be used to so much contents being disposed of.”

He said the causes of these calls may not be what you think.

“It could be forks or ham hocks in a disposal or toilets,” he said. “We have seen that one time. We’re asked not to ask questions. It could be turkey legs, chicken bones, and the whole nine yards.”

He added the number of family members in a home affects plumbing as well.

“That extra family member who comes in from out of town might not know the little tricks to your house,” he said.

To make sure your homeowners don’t add their home next on the list, Dickey asked they think twice before ruining your drain.

Besides never pouring grease down the drain, he said potato peels, pasta, stringy vegetables like celery or string beans should not go into a garbage disposal.

“If it’s not supposed go down the garbage disposal, stop and think about it for a moment,” he said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.