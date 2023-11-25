Deals
Thankful for Pets

Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A 49-year-old man from Tennessee was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening after attempting to elude a state trooper in Lauderdale County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at 6:32 p.m. on Highway 33 when a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Christian Hatchett left the roadway and overturned. Troopers said Hatchett was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before the crash happened, Troopers said Hatchett was attempting to elude a Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

