Increasing clouds today, scattered showers expected for Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, some sun to start the day with more clouds during the afternoon. Morning temps in the 30s will rise to near 60 degrees this afternoon. Tonight, cloudy. Low temps around 40 degrees. Sunday, cloudy with scattered showers. Temps in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night, clearing. Low temps around 40 degrees.

Much colder to start the week. High temps on Monday and Tuesday only reaching the mid to upper 40s and nights will be cold as well with temps dipping into the 20s. Plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday despite the cool/cold temps. More sun for Wednesday and Thursday with moderating temps. High temps in the 50s, low the temps in the 30s.

A chance for showers on Friday and for next weekend. High temps in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.