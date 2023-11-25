Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

48 Blitz: see a full list of Round 3 AHSAA playoff football games, scores

The 48 Blitz crew and Sports Director Carl Prather dive into the past, present & future of football fields across the Tennessee Valley
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s playoff season in Alabama. Here’s a list of AHSAA playoff football games and scores.

See a full list of Round 3 games and scores by clicking here.

Check out recaps from Round 3 AHSAA Playoffs below:

Clay-Chalkville vs. Muscle Shoals
The Cougars stomp out the Trojans 44-27
Pleasant Grove vs. Guntersville
The Wildcats storm past the Spartans 31-21
Cherokee County vs. West Morgan
The Warriors squeeze past the Rebels 28-27
Westminister Christian vs. Brooks
The Wildcats secured the victory over the Lions 48-27
Sylvania vs. Madison Academy
The Mustangs hang on to advance past the Rams 35-28
Geraldine vs. Lauderdale County
The Bulldogs secured the win over the Tigers 55-20
Locust Fork vs. Fyffe
The Red Devils continue to victory over the Hornets 63-33
Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Pisgah
The Eagles storm past the Knights 36-29
Hackleburg vs. Coosa Christian
The Conquerors secured the victory over the Panthers 63-13

Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened

Latest News

Teams left in AHSAA Playoffs
Six Valley teams advance in AHSAA football playoffs
48 Blitz Third Round AHSAA Playoffs: Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Pisgah
48 Blitz Third Round AHSAA Playoffs: Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Pisgah
48 Blitz Third Round AHSAA Playoffs: Hackleburg vs. Coosa Christian
48 Blitz Third Round AHSAA Playoffs: Hackleburg vs. Coosa Christian
48 Blitz Third Round AHSAA Playoffs: Sylvania vs. Madison Academy
48 Blitz Third Round AHSAA Playoffs: Sylvania vs. Madison Academy