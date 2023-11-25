48 Blitz: see a full list of Round 3 AHSAA playoff football games, scores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s playoff season in Alabama. Here’s a list of AHSAA playoff football games and scores.

Check out recaps from Round 3 AHSAA Playoffs below:

Clay-Chalkville vs. Muscle Shoals

The Cougars stomp out the Trojans 44-27

Pleasant Grove vs. Guntersville

The Wildcats storm past the Spartans 31-21

Cherokee County vs. West Morgan

The Warriors squeeze past the Rebels 28-27

Westminister Christian vs. Brooks

The Wildcats secured the victory over the Lions 48-27

Sylvania vs. Madison Academy

The Mustangs hang on to advance past the Rams 35-28

Geraldine vs. Lauderdale County

The Bulldogs secured the win over the Tigers 55-20

Locust Fork vs. Fyffe

The Red Devils continue to victory over the Hornets 63-33

Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Pisgah

The Eagles storm past the Knights 36-29

Hackleburg vs. Coosa Christian

The Conquerors secured the victory over the Panthers 63-13

