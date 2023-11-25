48 Blitz: see a full list of Round 3 AHSAA playoff football games, scores
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s playoff season in Alabama. Here’s a list of AHSAA playoff football games and scores.
See a full list of Round 3 games and scores by clicking here.
Check out recaps from Round 3 AHSAA Playoffs below:
Clay-Chalkville vs. Muscle Shoals
Pleasant Grove vs. Guntersville
Cherokee County vs. West Morgan
Westminister Christian vs. Brooks
Sylvania vs. Madison Academy
Geraldine vs. Lauderdale County
Locust Fork vs. Fyffe
Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Pisgah
Hackleburg vs. Coosa Christian
Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.
