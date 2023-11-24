Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are in custody after a police pursuit in Colbert County ended in a wreck.

According to officials with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop near Osborne Lane. The deputy learned that the person they pulled over had felony warrants. The suspect then fled from the deputy.

The pursuit went through Lagrange and went down Hwy. 72. Officials say the driver kept swerving into the other side of traffic which led the Colbert County Sheriff to end the pursuit to ensure safety.

Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck in Colbert Co. (WAFF)

Tuscumbia Police officers were waiting at the intersection of Hwy. 20 and U.S. 43. Officials say the suspect attempted to turn back toward Muscle Shoals but wrecked at that intersection. The driver hit a Tuscumbia Police cruiser and totaled a Colbert County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Josh Henson, and a woman were placed into custody. At this time Henson and the woman are being checked out at the hospital for minor injuries.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

