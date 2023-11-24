Spotty rain and mild 60s for Friday shopping

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday. We will begin the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead and morning temperatures are cool in the low 40s.

A few isolated light rain showers will be expected across the area for the early part of the day. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with seasonal high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out into the afternoon. Skies will begin to clear late this evening with overnight lows falling into the middle to upper 30s.

Saturday will be mainly sunny early in the day before more clouds push in by the afternoon, temperatures will be mild near 60 degrees. Sunday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with slightly cooler high temperatures in the middle 50s. A weak cold front will bring some scattered light rain showers off and on through the day. Rainfall totals through Sunday night will be very poor ranging from a few hundredths of an inch up to one tenth of an inch.

Behind the cold front will bring clearing skies into Monday with cooler air in tow. Highs for the early part of next week will stay in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

