A Shoals recording label wants to share a piece of their history with the community

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -A recording label in the Shoals is celebrating 10 years in the music industry with some special events for the community.

Ten years ago, John Paul White, Will Trap and Ben Tanner created Single Lock Records. They wanted a recording studio by music artists for music artists in a place that boasts a huge title.

“You drop the Muscle Shoals name, it means something to people especially people within the music industry,” Tanner explained.

Tanner said starting a recording studio in shoals was a no brainer. He said good music is synonymous with the Shoals.

“Which is really special for a small town. I don’t think most small towns have that infrastructure going back generations. that’s nice too that people have a general understanding of what it is that you do.”

Tanner said the shoals connection to music is special. To show his appreciation, Tanner and the record label want to share a piece of the recording studio with the community.

“We just try to do as many things as we can to engage with the community because the work of making a record is very behind closed doors,” Tanner said. “And then the work of promoting, pressing, you know all of the business parts are mostly unseen. So we’re trying to do some things like this to really get out in the community and engage with everybody”

Tanner said if you are sitting at home with nothing to do then you should come out to any of their celebrations this week.

“So there’s a real variety in the show and I think there’s something for everyone there,” Tanner said. “We’re lucky to live in a place with a ton of musical talent and a bunch of great studios. For us, whatever history we’re making it’s kind of why the ten years sneaks up. It’s kind of been a record at a time.”

Along with the concert tonight, a special and intimate showing at the lava room will be Saturday night. Then John Paul White will be at the Norton Auditorium on Wednesday.

