Mix of Sun & Clouds Expected For Your Black Friday

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Skies will be mainly sunny through lunchtime with afternoon highs warming into the mid and upper 50s. Cloud cover will quickly move in for the evening hours with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s. A few sprinkles or light drizzle will be possible overnight, but most locations will stay completely dry.

Friday will be partly cloudy and more seasonal with highs reaching 60 degrees, so it should be a great day for Black Friday shopping with just a stray shower chance during the afternoon. Not much change is expected for the first half of your weekend forecast on Saturday with temperatures staying in the low 60s and increasing cloud cover.

Some light showers are likely on Sunday with cooler temperatures in the middle 50s. Next week is trending mostly dry but significantly colder with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s for the early part of the week.

