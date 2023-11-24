Mild & Dry Start To Your Weekend | Rain Chances Return Sunday

We’ve seen a mix of sun and clouds today with seasonal high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out into the afternoon mainly for areas south of the Tennessee River, but most locations will stay entirely dry for any shopping plans you may have! Skies will begin to clear late this evening with overnight lows falling into the middle to upper 30s.

Saturday will be mainly sunny early in the day before more clouds push in by the afternoon with temperatures staying mild near 60 degrees. Expect cloud cover to stick with us overnight and this will keep overnight lows a few degrees warmer in the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with slightly cooler high temperatures in the middle 50s. A weak cold front will bring some scattered light showers off and on through the day, so keep the umbrella handy. Rainfall totals through Sunday night will be very poor ranging from a few hundredths of an inch up to one tenth of an inch.

Behind the cold front will bring clearing skies into Monday with much colder air settling into the region. Highs for the early part of next week will stay in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

