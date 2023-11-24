The legacy of Raymond Isbell: A year of teaching while retired provides a scholarship to future students at UNA

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -A former UNA Professor has changed the way some professors view retirement.

Before his death, Raymond Isbell donated his salary to go towards a scholarship. A big legacy left behind by one professor at the University of North Alabama. Isbell decided he wanted to retire, but not without having a victory lap first. Barry Morris was one of the very first to follow in Isbell’s footsteps.

“You know what if I retired, started collecting my retirement but continued to teach and I do that but I do it for free,” Morris explained. “If you all could contribute what you would have paid me and established an endowment.”

And he is not alone. Many have come after, including Quinn Pearson.

“I want to add to that,” Pearson added. “We need more.”

Pearson said she wanted to make a difference in her field by offering students a chance to cut down their college cost. Professors can choose to retire and then spend a year working for free and UNA will put the money they would be making from their salary into an endowment for scholarships.

“It helps me have that last year to do something that will, in a very concrete way, live beyond my time here,” Pearson explained.

The professor gets to decide what department the scholarship will go toward. Pearson donated it to the counseling branch while Morris gave his to the economic department. Pearson said this is a way to make her mark on the education field while also easing the burden on students.

“It’s so intangible but so beautiful, so I know I live through those ripples,” Pearson said.

She said those ripples start with her and follow her students through their lives and careers—finally ending when they impact the community. There has been a long line of professors willing to work for free in order to create a better future for the students they teach.

