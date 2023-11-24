Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

The legacy of Raymond Isbell: A year of teaching while retired provides a scholarship to future students at UNA

A former UNA Professor has changed the way some professors view retirement.
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -A former UNA Professor has changed the way some professors view retirement.

Before his death, Raymond Isbell donated his salary to go towards a scholarship. A big legacy left behind by one professor at the University of North Alabama. Isbell decided he wanted to retire, but not without having a victory lap first. Barry Morris was one of the very first to follow in Isbell’s footsteps.

“You know what if I retired, started collecting my retirement but continued to teach and I do that but I do it for free,” Morris explained. “If you all could contribute what you would have paid me and established an endowment.”

And he is not alone. Many have come after, including Quinn Pearson.

“I want to add to that,” Pearson added. “We need more.”

Pearson said she wanted to make a difference in her field by offering students a chance to cut down their college cost. Professors can choose to retire and then spend a year working for free and UNA will put the money they would be making from their salary into an endowment for scholarships.

“It helps me have that last year to do something that will, in a very concrete way, live beyond my time here,” Pearson explained.

The professor gets to decide what department the scholarship will go toward. Pearson donated it to the counseling branch while Morris gave his to the economic department. Pearson said this is a way to make her mark on the education field while also easing the burden on students.

“It’s so intangible but so beautiful, so I know I live through those ripples,” Pearson said.

She said those ripples start with her and follow her students through their lives and careers—finally ending when they impact the community. There has been a long line of professors willing to work for free in order to create a better future for the students they teach.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
A Shoals recording label wants to share a piece of their history with the community
A recording label in the Shoals is celebrating 10 years in the music industry with some special...
A Shoals recording label wants to share a piece of their history with the community
A former UNA Professor has changed the way some professors view retirement.
The legacy of Raymond Isbell: A year of teaching while retired provides a scholarship to future students at UNA
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.