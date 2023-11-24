Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

A hero’s heart: How a Kentucky toddler saved a Tennessee baby

The clock was ticking for a Tennessee baby with a failing heart, and time had already run out for a Kentucky toddler. But life continues for both, because their paths crossed.
The clock was ticking for a Tennessee baby with a failing heart, and time had already run out for a Kentucky toddler. Life continues because their paths crossed
By Amanda Hara
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s something most parents do when they welcome a new baby into the world: take videos and pictures inside the hospital. Patience Clouse was no different. She captured the first moments of Mark Junior’s life complete with his first hiccups and their first hellos.

“Hi buddy,” Patience said to Mark Junior in one of those early videos. “He came out and he cried. I was joyful that he made it here.”

That’s because as quickly as a new life begins, the universe reminds you it can end just as fast.

“His left side of his heart did not grow properly,” Patience said, adding time was ticking for Mark Junior. “He made it to about Christmas and he started deteriorating.”

For nine months, Mark Junior lived in limbo between life and death at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital waiting for one thing.

“Organ donation. They said that was his only chance,” Patience recalled.

Mark Junior needed a new heart. His journey to find one took him from his home in Harrogate, Tennessee to Corbin, Kentucky.

Denis Bargo doesn’t just walk with grief; she carries it with her everywhere she goes. In the car or the buggy at a grocery store, Denise carries a little brown box.

“This is my baby Lena in her little urn,” Denise said.

“When did you know something was wrong with Lena?” WSMV 4 News Anchor Amanda Hara asked Denise.

“Lena started throwing up and had a fever,” Denise said. “She went limp in my arms, and I gave her CPR. I gave her breath all the way to Corbin Hospital. I never stopped breathing for my baby.”

A shunt that was supposed to be flushing spinal fluid off Lena’s brain stopped working. Just months before her second birthday, Lena was declared brain dead.

Denise’s son, Cody Taylor, suggested the idea of organ donation and Denise agreed. Video captured a rare and deeply personal moment that came next at Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington. An honor walk is held when a patient prepares to donate their organs. Hospital staff lined the hallways to honor Lena as she was wheeled into the operating room. Denise laid in the bed and held her the entire way.

Word spread quickly to Patience Clouse at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“When did you get the news?” Hara asked Patience.

“Two of the transplant team doctors came in and said, ‘There’s a heart available,” Patience said. “I was speechless.”

On the same day that Lena was taken into the operating room, nurses paraded Mark Junior down a hospital hallway lined with nurses, doctors and staff.

“We’ve all been waiting for this moment forever. We decided to give him a last parade before he went and got his new heart because it was his chance at a new life,” Patience said. “It was the perfect timing; I don’t know if he would have waited much longer.”

Eventually, Denise learned over Facebook that Lena’s heart went to Mark Junior. Months later, the two families met. Our cameras were rolling.

Denise embraced Mark Junior the moment she saw him.

“Hi precious baby can I hold you? Thank you so much,” she said. “God’s little miracle! Can I feel your little heart beating? God is so amazing!”

Lena didn’t just save Mark Junior. She saved her own mother, too.

“When Lena was in the hospital, I kept feeling like I was having a heart attack,” Denise explained.

As Lena was dying, doctors rushed Denise to another floor where bloodwork found cancer. Doctors say they caught it early.

“Lena saved your life?” Hara asked.

“Yes, she did,” Denise said. “Lena’s our little hero.”

Her organs also helped another baby and a grown adult.

In a way, Mark Junior is a hero, too. He’s now the keeper of Lena’s heart.

“Mark’s alive because of Lena, but Lena’s heart is beating because of Mark,” Denise said. “It’s a precious gift to know that my baby’s still alive.”

A Hero's Heart

A hero's heart ❤ This is a story about a Kentucky toddler who saved the life of a Tennessee baby. We hope it inspires you to embrace the life-changing power we all carry inside us. Our hearts are with both mothers in this story, Denise Taylor Bargo and Patience Elizabeth Clouse. Your bravery and grace is awe-inspiring. Full story: https://tinyurl.com/j5yty2yc Mark's Mission ❤️‍🩹 Cincinnati Children's UK Kentucky Children's Hospital WSMV 4, Nashville #heart #OrganDonation

Posted by Amanda Hara on Friday, November 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened

Latest News

(File)
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.
Plumbers getting more calls for ‘Brown Friday’
Plumbers getting more calls for ‘Brown Friday’
Plumbers getting more calls for ‘Brown Friday’
Plumbers getting more calls for ‘Brown Friday’
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
The legacy of Raymond Isbell: A year of teaching while retired provides a scholarship to future students at UNA
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
A Shoals recording label wants to share a piece of their history with the community