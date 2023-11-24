2 dead, dozens hospitalized in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes in 32 states

(Gray News) - Health officials are warning consumers not to eat certain cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products linked to an ongoing outbreak of salmonella poisoning.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 99 people in 32 states have been infected in the outbreak that was initially announced on Nov. 17.

A total of 45 people have been hospitalized with officials in Minnesota announcing two deaths.

Several brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit are included in the recall, including Malichita brand whole cantaloupe, Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupe, Rudy brand whole cantaloupes, Freshness Guaranteed brand pre-cut cantaloupes, RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes, ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products.

Consumers who have the recalled fruit have been advised not to eat them, throw the items away, or return them to where they were purchased.

Investigators said they are working to identify any additional cantaloupe products that may be contaminated.

Health officials in Canada are also investigating the outbreak with ongoing cases reported from the same salmonella strain connected to the cantaloupes.

The recalled products were reportedly sold between Oct. 16 and Nov. 10 with reports of illnesses in states from California to Massachusetts.

Officials said the number of people sickened in the outbreak is likely higher than those reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to just the states with known illnesses.

According to the CDC, most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps within six hours to six days after consuming food contaminated with the bacteria.

Illnesses typically last four to seven days.

Vulnerable people, including children, people older than 65, and those with weakened immune systems may develop severe illnesses that require medical care or hospitalization.

More information about salmonella is available from the CDC.

