World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

By Nathan Brennan and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The world’s largest Christmas lights maze opens Friday at select cities across the country, KCTV reports.

The Enchant light maze has seven locations you can visit this year: Kansas City, Kan., Las Vegas, Nev., Milwaukee, Wis., San Jose, Calif., Scottsdale, Ariz., St. Petersburg, Fla. and Washington, D.C.

In Kansas City, the maze took crews 30 days to set up with 60 semi trucks packing 4 million lights.

“You bring your friends and family to create memories and that’s what Kansas City is all about,” event director Mark McKee said.

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field into a magical winter wonderland from November 24-December 31.(Enchant Christmas)

Enchant general manager Jordan Birch says the maze has been popping up inside of ballparks and MLS stadiums.

The setup inside the Kansas City location includes a light maze, ice skating and vendors.

“There is just so much passion for Christmas in this area and there’s just not as many opportunities like this to walk through an event and have this kind of experience in Kansas City,” Birch said.

Tickets are available on the Enchant website and must be purchased in advance.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

