Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Secena Foods is recalling glass jars of Hy-Vee turkey gravy because of a mislabeling issue.
According to the company, the product may actually contain beef gravy as well as a soy allergen that is not declared on the label.
The recall only affects glass jars of turkey gravy sold at Hy-Vee stores.
Those with a soy allergy risk a serious or life-threatening reaction if consumers.
Seneca is not aware of any reports of illness related to the recall.
