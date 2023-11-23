Deals
Thankful for Pets

Shoals Shared Table organizers wants this meal to be the first of many shared with the community

WAFF 48 Reporting
WAFF 48 Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) -A group of friends over in the Shoals turned an idea over a cup of coffee into a reality of a community Thanksgiving lunch.

It only took them seven weeks to create and put together what is called “the Shared Table” event. A free meal where people could gather if they had nowhere else to go or just wanted to plug in to their community. The volunteers had enough food for over 1,000 people.

Lucy and Ryan Swindle said there is nothing like a warm meal at a shared table to bring everyone in the shoals area together. They said they had one goal and vision in mind.

“It was just to reach out to our community and just serve,” the Swindles said. “Just serve them. We’ve had a great response and it’s just really come together. Seven weeks we went from a conversation to fixing to serve food. So we have about 300 seats set up and we are prepared for 1000 meals.”

They hope this will be the first of many Thanksgiving meals they can give and share with the community.

