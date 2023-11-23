Shoals Salvation Army adds new features to their Angel Trees

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Salvation Army Angel trees in the Shoals will feature some new additions this year: the elderly.

Donna Watts a captain with the Shoals Salvation Army said on top of the more than 150 children they are sponsoring on the trees, 55 senior citizens will be added. This is because enough did not get sponsored through their elderly adoption program. However, it does not bother them.

She said this will give the community more of a variety while they are picking out their person to shop for. Watts said with inflation rising, adopting an angel tree child or adult will really help these holidays be more merry.

“The most expensive vehicle to drive is a shopping cart and I think that’s true right now at the grocery stores,” Watts said. “So with inflation. And sometimes it’s one crisis you’ve got to choose between a bill or fixing a car or getting the kid’s Christmas, so it kind of takes some of that burden off those individuals. And it sort of allows the community to come together and help each other.”

The Salvation Army has stationed trees all over the Shoals, but their main one is at the Dillards at the mall.

