Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets

Shoals Salvation Army adds new features to their Angel Trees

The Salvation Army Angel trees in the Shoals will feature some new additions this year: the elderly.
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Salvation Army Angel trees in the Shoals will feature some new additions this year: the elderly.

Donna Watts a captain with the Shoals Salvation Army said on top of the more than 150 children they are sponsoring on the trees, 55 senior citizens will be added. This is because enough did not get sponsored through their elderly adoption program. However, it does not bother them.

She said this will give the community more of a variety while they are picking out their person to shop for. Watts said with inflation rising, adopting an angel tree child or adult will really help these holidays be more merry.

“The most expensive vehicle to drive is a shopping cart and I think that’s true right now at the grocery stores,” Watts said. “So with inflation. And sometimes it’s one crisis you’ve got to choose between a bill or fixing a car or getting the kid’s Christmas, so it kind of takes some of that burden off those individuals. And it sort of allows the community to come together and help each other.”

The Salvation Army has stationed trees all over the Shoals, but their main one is at the Dillards at the mall.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Huntsville mother says daughter’s killer has yet to be brought to justice
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Huntsville mother awaits justice for daughter killed by drunk driver
HEMSI: Small aircraft crashes at Huntsville Executive Airport
Alabama A&M marching band to lead the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Alabama A&M Marching Band excited to lead the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
WAFF 48's Sean Dowling reporting
Alabama A&M Marching Band excited to lead the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade