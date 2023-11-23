Shoals first responder community hosting fundraiser to benefit McClung family

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - First responders in the Shoals are coming together to support a little boy who was injured while defending his mother from her violent boyfriend.

Several area firefighters are putting together a barbecue fundraiser to raise money for Cayson McClung and his family. In times of tragedy, the Shoals community is known to step up.

Nearly a month ago,10-year-old Cayson and his mother Ashley McClung were shot by her boyfriend in Sheffield. Police officers said Cayson stepped in front of his mom in an effort to defend her. Cayson was rushed to Birmingham to receive treatment, but his mother sadly did not make it. Since then, the community has stepped in and tried to show the family that they are supported and loved.

“That’s the one thing about living here in Colbert County, something like this, help shows up,” Moore said.

Cayson was in the hospital for several days and will have to go back for more treatment. Deputy Coroner Matt Moore said the coroner’s office, several area fire departments, and other first responders are hosting a fundraiser on Dec. 1 for Cayson and his family.

He said they will be in front of the Music Hall of Fame smoking pork butts to sell. He expects there to be 30 to 40 smokers in attendance and all the proceeds go to Cayson and his family.

“Hours go into this but this isn’t the first time we’ve done something like this,” Moore said. “Now this big, yes, but we’ve got enough help.”

Moore said nothing can change what happened, but he wants to try to make sure Cayson and his family have what they need going forward.

“Gas back and forth, that’s expensive,” Moore said. “And medical treatment of what he’s having to go through, no telling what the expenses are. So, this is just a small token we can do as firefighters here in Colbert County to help the family.”

The fundraiser is set to take place on December 1. Moore said most of the meat is already pre-sold, however, there are more ways to donate to the McClung family.

