The ‘paw-fect’ creation: Program teaches students life lessons and raise money while doing it

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) -A special education launch program uses baking to teach its students important lessons they can take with them in the future.

It looks like every other home economics class or home science class. A group of high schoolers baking. However, these students are turning baking these dog treats into lessons they will use for the rest of their lives.

“They have learned how to read recipes,” teacher Joanna Hardwick said. “They have learned how to work a lot of our kitchen equipment that they didn’t know how to do before. They’ve learned to count money. They do the deposits for our account. They just really enjoy it.”

Hardwick has been teaching this special education launch program for around four years now. Her class runs a small business making dog treats that students then sell to staff members. Hardwick said the growth she has seen in her students is amazing. One of the students, Bre-Asia, said that she has learned so much.

“I love being in my class,” Bre-Asia said. “I love my class so much. They’re so great and they’re always helping me.”

She said normally no one will give her a chance to try and learn things on her own...but in this class she is learning practical skills like counting and organizing. As well as culinary skills in measuring ingredients and using the oven.

“And just to utilize that to help them develop some skills to take them into the workforce when the leave us and for daily living skills so they can live on their own,” Hardwick said.

And, every February, the students donate hundreds of dog treats to the Colbert County Animal Shelter. Hardwick said she wants to make sure she is teaching them everything she can even how to give back to the community.

The students are currently only selling to Sheffield City Schools staff. However, Hardwick is looking to start selling to all of the Shoals in January.

