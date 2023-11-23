One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, portion of Hwy. 53 closed

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to the hospital after being shot during a possible road rage incident on Thursday afternoon on Hwy. 53.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the condition of the person who was shot is unknown.

Patterson says investigators are on the way to the scene. Portions of Hwy. 53 have been closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

A WAFF 48 News Crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.