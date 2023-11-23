Deals
Thankful for Pets

One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, portion of Hwy. 53 closed

Toledo police lights(WTVG)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to the hospital after being shot during a possible road rage incident on Thursday afternoon on Hwy. 53.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the condition of the person who was shot is unknown.

Patterson says investigators are on the way to the scene. Portions of Hwy. 53 have been closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

A WAFF 48 News Crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.

76-year-old man killed in two-vehicle wreck in Colbert Co.
Christmas events happening in the Rocket City
